Dozens of female students attend STEM workshop in Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of female students attend STEM workshop in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shattering the glass ceiling of STEM careers. That was the goal of an event at Hardin County Schools called the "Shattered Glass Summit."

About 60 4th through 6th grade girls attended a two-day workshop.

They worked to develop the skills needed for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math, and also talked about the gender gap in those industries.

This was the first year for the summit, but Hardin County Schools says it plans to make it an annual event.

