Truck stolen in New Albany with 7-year-old boy inside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Truck stolen in New Albany with 7-year-old boy inside

Jacob Anastasio Jacob Anastasio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was arrested Tuesday for stealing a truck with a 7-year-old boy inside.

New Albany Police said they were notified around 2:30 p.m that a 2017 Toyota Tundra had been stolen from the 1900 block of East Elm Street. About 15 minutes later, officers arrived at the 2100 block of East Oak Street to find the truck parked and the child unharmed inside.

Jacob Anastasio, 26, was arrested nearby and taken to the Floyd County Jail, charged with auto theft. Additional charges are possible.

“In my 26 years in law enforcement, I have never experienced a vehicle stolen with a child on board," said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. "We are both happy and relieved the child was not injured and the person responsible is in custody."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

