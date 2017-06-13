New Albany Floyd County Schools superintendent leaving the distr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany Floyd County Schools superintendent leaving the district

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools has left the district.

At a board meeting Tuesday night Bruce Hibbard was named the new superintendent of Franklin Township Community School Corporation near Indianapolis.

"Dr. Hibbard has a proven track record of not only focusing on the kids but creating an engaging and collaborative environment that will continue to strengthen our schools and staff," said Scott Sullivan, President of the Franklin Township School Board

Two weeks ago, WDRB News reported the district offered Hibbard $180,000 for the first of a three year deal. It lists a starting date of July 1.

