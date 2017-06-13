New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Louisville, and you have the chance to win free meals for a year.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

The first 100 people through the door on opening day will win a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A meals..

