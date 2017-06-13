Tax hike proposal to fund new Trimble County High School fails - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tax hike proposal to fund new Trimble County High School fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal for a tax hike to help pay for a brand new high school in Trimble County failed Tuesday night.

Residents voted against a property tax increase of about 5 cents. The so-called "nickel tax," plus the money from local bonds, would've given Trimble County $21 million to build a new high school.

More than 1,100 voters said no to the tax, while only about 600 voted yes.

Officials say Trimble County High School is one of the worst education facilities in the state.

