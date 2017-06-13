Huge fire engulfs London apartment building - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Huge fire engulfs London apartment building

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- A huge fire has engulfed a 24-story apartment block in West London.

Around 200 firefighters and 20 fire trucks have been deployed to tackle the blaze as rescue workers try to evacuate the building in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington, London Fire Brigade said.

The fire broke out before daybreak local time Wednesday. In a statement posted to Twitter, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they're waiting updates on further injuries.

Photos and video shared on social media show the tower block engulfed in flames.

    "The whole building is on fire (and) spreading fast," witness Goran Karimi told CNN.

    Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

    • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

      Member Center
      Log out
      * denotes required fields

      Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
    Powered by Frankly
    WDRB NEWS
    Home
    Kentucky News
    Indiana News
    National News
    Entertainment
    Weather
    WDRB Traffic
    Business
    Sports
    WDRB in the Morning
    Keith Kaiser Out and About
    News Team
    WDRB-TV
    Point of View
    Sales Team
    Programming Information
    Gas Prices
    Contests
    Events
    WDRB Jobs
    Facebook
    Partners
    Norton Healthcare
    WMYO-TV
    WBRT 1320 AM
    WBKI-TV
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.