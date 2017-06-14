Be Our Guest: Tacos made in the heart of Saint Matthews - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Tacos made in the heart of Saint Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Tacos are on the menu for this week's Be Our Guest restaurant.

The owners of Mexa Tacos prepare their signature steak tacos the same way and with the same ingredients that they use at home. While steak tacos are their staple, their menu includes fish, pork, and even a breakfast taco.

Mexa Tacos

3501 Lexington Road

Louisville KY 40207

(502)290-1334

