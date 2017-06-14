De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk headline basketball camp in Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk headline basketball camp in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky basketball players Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox are hosting the Kroger Unplug & Play Big Blue Basketball ProCamp.

The camp is July 31st and August 1st from 9:00 to 12:00 at MidAmerica Sports Center in Jeffersontown.

Participants will learn fundamentals and have the opportunity to meet and interact with former Kentucky basketball stars. Each camper will get a souvenir autograph from Monk and Fox and receive a camp team photo.

Joining Monk and Fox at the camp will be Bam Abedayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Dominique Hawkins, and Derek Willis.

The camp is open to boys and girls grades one through twelve.

The cost is $199 per camper. Click here for more information on how to sign up.

