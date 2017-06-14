Senator Rand Paul escapes unharmed after shooting at VA ballfiel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Senator Rand Paul escapes unharmed after shooting at VA ballfield

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul was at Congressional baseball practice when shots rang out Wednesday morning and confirms he safe and unharmed.

Senator Paul told Fox News that he was in right field when bullets started hitting the dirt around him. “There were at least 50 or 60 shots.”

Paul says he never saw the shooter, but that he was near the dugout and other people said the shooter had a rifle. Senator Paul said two Capitol Police officers returned fire and credits them for saving many lives. “These guys are real heroes. I think without these guys a lot of people would have been killed.”

Paul said there seemed to be a danger to stay or run, but his group decided to run when Capitol Police started returning fire and the gunman appeared to be going from the dugout to home plate. Paul said they were not close enough to help the wounded and they did not have a gun to defend themselves.

This is a developing story and we will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

