Senator Rand Paul escapes unharmed after shooting at VA ballfield

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was at Congressional baseball practice when shots rang out and confirms he safe and unharmed.

On Tuesday, district leaders met at the VanHoose Education Center to answer questions about the "Males of Color Academy," which parents think is the kind of program the district needs right now.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul was at Congressional baseball practice when shots rang out Wednesday morning and confirms he safe and unharmed.

Senator Paul told Fox News that he was in right field when bullets started hitting the dirt around him. “There were at least 50 or 60 shots.”

Paul says he never saw the shooter, but that he was near the dugout and other people said the shooter had a rifle. Senator Paul said two Capitol Police officers returned fire and credits them for saving many lives. “These guys are real heroes. I think without these guys a lot of people would have been killed.”

Paul said there seemed to be a danger to stay or run, but his group decided to run when Capitol Police started returning fire and the gunman appeared to be going from the dugout to home plate. Paul said they were not close enough to help the wounded and they did not have a gun to defend themselves.

This is a developing story and we will be updated as more information becomes available.

