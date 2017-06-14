WATCH LIVE | Continuing coverage of shooting of Congressman in V - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Continuing coverage of shooting of Congressman in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDRB) -- A member of Congress, Capitol Police and several aides were shot early Wednesday morning, according to police in Alexandria, Virginia. 

Capitol Police confirm that U. S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others were hit by bullets at an early morning baseball practice. Fox News reports the Louisiana Republican was shot in the hip and at least one of his aides was shot in the chest.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was "badly injured" in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will "fully recover."

