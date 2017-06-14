Sports Page Live Chat TODAY - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Live Blog Sports Page Live Chat 6/14/17
 

Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Welcome to this week's Sports Page Live Chat.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are all set to break down the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's a quick look at what's coming up in this week's chat:

- U of L's Super Regional win over Kentucky and the Cardinals trip to the College World Series

- Local guys taken in the Major League Baseball draft

- It's always time to talk about basketball

We hope you join us to share in the action with your sports-related questions and comments.

The chat gets started this morning at 10:30.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.