FREE online program, Camp Wonderopolis, keeps kids learning through the Summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every summer, kids are at risk for losing some of what they learned during the school year.

It's called Summer Learning Loss. But there's a free, online program that helps stem Summer Learning Loss, and it's made by Kentucky-based National Center for Families Learning (NCFL).

Camp Wonderopolis improves children's background knowledge, reading comprehension, and vocabulary skills through fun lessons and activities.

The 2017 program explores the wonders of construction, engineering, and other topics.

From tree houses to train tracks, kids and parents will build their own version of Wonderocity.

Questions include: "Why does green mean go?", "What is a wind farm?", "Why is the Statue of Liberty green?", and, "How does a suspension bridge work?"

In all, there are 42 interactive learning modules, in addition to six low-cost Maker activities to get parents and children working hands-on to bring learning to life.

Camp Wonderopolis also includes easy at-home experiments, field trip suggestions, recommended reading lists, collectible digital Wonder Cards®, dashboards to track progress, digital diaries, and a Wonder Wall.

Camp activities are designed to be flexible and can be completed in any order and any timeframe, including throughout the school year.

Families and organizations can choose to enhance the online programming with a Camp Toolkit.

Family Kits are packed with a family guide, supplies for two Maker activities, Wonder Cards®, a Wonder Journal and fun ways for families to learn together.

Program Kits (for organizations) provide online training and support materials to implement Camp Wonderopolis programming.

Campsite Kits can be purchased at the Wonder Store, Store.Wonderopolis.org. (Family kits are $25.)

