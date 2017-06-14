VIDEO | Sen. Jeff Flake says accounts of 50 shots during gunfight are an 'understatement'

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was at Congressional baseball practice when shots rang out and confirms he safe and unharmed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shortly after a shootout at a GOP Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake spoke with reporters about the harrowing moments that ended with U. S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others being hit by bullets.

Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one of his aides was shot in the chest. His staff released a statement saying Scalise is in, "good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone" before going to surgery. He also praised the efforts of U. S. Capitol Police and other first responders.

Sen. Flake spoke with reporters shortly after the shootings to describe what happened.

"We were doing batting practice and there were a number of members and staff fielding," he said. "Steve Scalise was on second base, playing second base, fielding balls, and all of a sudden we heard a very loud shot that everybody thought, 'It sounds like a gun.' The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field and everybody on it. Then all of a sudden a couple more shots, and we knew what it was."

Flake said the gunman was a white male who looked to be in his 40s or 50s, with dark hair, a blue shirt and possibly wearing jeans. He says he couldn't recall hearing him say anything.

"There was a lot of yelling going on, but to tell you the truth, some of the other members had different angles, so they may have heard him yell something. But I didn't," he said.

Flake said between the shots the gunman was firing and the return fire Capitol Police and security were firing, estimates of 50 shots total would be "an understatement."

"I just remember seeing some gravel bounce up as shots were coming near us," he said. "So we climbed into the dugout and tried to get our own people engaged. Some people were calling 911. It was at least 10 minutes, because we were applying pressure...one of the staffers was shot in the leg and we got a belt out and put that on."

Meanwhile, he said Scalise, who had already been shot, was still laying in the field.

"We could see Steve Scalise out in the field," he said. "He had dragged himself after he was shot from near-second base about 10 or 15 yards into the field, just, I think, to be a little further away from the gunman. But he was laying motionless out there. So I wanted to get to him, but there were still shots overhead from both sides."

The whole event lasted at least 10 minutes, according to Sen. Flake.

"So finally when we hear that the shooter was down, I just ran low out to Steve and started putting pressure on the wound," he said. "And we did that for about 10 or 15 minutes -- did that until the medics arrived."

Flake said there were about 25 Republicans on the field -- and that the baseball game they were practicing for is an annual face-off between teams of Republicans and Democrats for charity. About $650,000 has been raised for underprivileged children as part of the event.

"I hope Steve's okay," he said. "I did call his wife. I got his phone and called his wife."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.