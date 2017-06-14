Trump says gunman in Congressional shooting has died from his injuries

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was at Congressional baseball practice when shots rang out and confirms he safe and unharmed.

On Tuesday, district leaders met at the VanHoose Education Center to answer questions about the "Males of Color Academy," which parents think is the kind of program the district needs right now.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the gunman in the Congressional shooting in Virginia has died.

A government official identified the suspect as Illinois man named James T. Hodgkinson. The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A police briefing today included statements from the FBI. The agency said it is too early to way whether terrorism is to blame for the shooting attack Wednesday morning against a Congressional baseball team.

FBI special agent in charge Tim Slater said it's investigating all angles of the shooting that injured U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

Slater says they are the lead agency on the shooting. But he repeated that it is too early in the investigation to say whether the shooting was an assassination attempt or the weapon that was used.

Slater would not comment on the condition of the shooter or whether that person was speaking to investigators.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is examining two weapons involved in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice. The agency says it is working to quickly trace a rifle and a handgun to determine where they were purchased. It was not immediately clear if the gunman fired both weapons during the attack. An ATF spokeswoman said a trace of the weapons would answer that question.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa says two Capitol Police officers were injured in the shooting. He says both are in good condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Congressman Scalise was taken into surgery with a gunshot to the hip. President Trump says he is stable condition. A female aide to Scalise was also injured, according to a statement released by his office. There is no word on her condition.

George Washington University Hospital says it is treating two people who are in critical condition. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths says their identity is not being released because of patient privacy laws.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown says five people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. He could not speak to the condition or identity of any of the injured.

Texas Representative Roger Williams says his aide, Zack Barth, was among those shot. He says Barth "is receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery." The congressman is asking that people respect Barth's privacy.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. also says one of its employees Matt Mike was among those shot . A spokesman says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition. Mika is director of government relations for Tyson's Washington, D.C. The spokesman says the company is "deeply concerned" about Mika and his family.

