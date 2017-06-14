VIDEO | Senators Mitch McConnell, Charles Schumer address Alexandria, Virginia, shootings on Senate floor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday morning, U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as U.S. Senator and Minority Leader Charles Schumer addressed the floor of the Senate, following shootings on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, that left a Republican Congressman, as well as members of Capitol Police and staffers wounded.

A transcript of Sen. McConnell's comments is below:

"I know the entire Senate will join in echoing the sentiments of the president this morning. We are deeply saddened. We’re all concerned for those injured. We will keep them in our prayers and we’ll continue to send them every wish for a quick and full recovery. We’re grateful for all those who stepped in to help – those practicing in the field, the first responders, and of course the Capitol Police officers on the scene. We’re deeply indebted for their service. We again salute their continuing and unfailing bravery on behalf of the Capitol community. The Congressional baseball game is a bipartisan charity event. I know the Senate will embrace that sentiment today as we come together to express both our concern and our gratitude."

A transcript of Sen. Schumer's comments is below:

"I join with the majority leader in offering our prayers for those who are injured. I was absolutely shaken by the news of a shooting early this morning at the baseball field in Alexandria, where many of my friends and colleagues were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game – an event that brings us together each year. It’s been reported that Rep. Scalise – the House Whip – was shot during the attack, as were two brave members of the Capitol Police force and others, including a staffer. Let us pray that they and any others who were injured are able to recover quickly. This morning is the most sobering reminder of how thankful we should be for the service of the Capitol Police force, who put their lives on the line day-in and day-out for us to be safe. I could not be more grateful that Capitol Police were there at a time to prevent this attack from being any worse than it was. I was with Sen. Paul in the gym, who had been there, and he told that, had these two Capitol Police officers who are part of Congressman Scalise’s detail not been there, it might have been a massacre, because there would have been no one to respond. But their bravery is exemplary of all Capitol Police force and we thank them. The entire Senate family sends its thoughts and prayers to those who are wounded, and our gratitude to the police officers and first responders who were at the scene."