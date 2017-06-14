Jennifer Lawrence will attend fundraiser at Frazier History Muse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence will attend fundraiser at Frazier History Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence will soon be back home in the Bluegrass.

Lawrence will attend the Power of One Pajama Party on Thursday, July 13 at the Frazier History Museum, according to a release issued Wednesday.

The overnight party celebrates "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition," which is currently on display at the museum. The event supports the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation.

Attendees will have access to the exhibit, as well as learn about stunt choreography, archery and special effects make-up.

"The Hunger Games" film will also be shown during the event.

Those who attend will be allowed to leave at midnight, after the movie is shown, or they can choose to sleep at the museum.

The event is meant for children ages 6 and older. All children are required to be accompanied by a legal guardian.

The prices for the fundraiser are as follows: 

Power of One Pajama Party Ticket $300 I 7 p.m., Thursday, July 13 - 8 a.m. Friday, July 14 
Provides access for one child. A pizza dinner, popcorn snack, light breakfast, and swag bag with autographed poster are all included. 

Power of One Caregiver Ticket $150 I 7 p.m., Thursday, July 13 - 8 a.m. Friday, July 14 
Provides access for one legal guardian. Guardians assume total responsibility for their child. Guardian to child ratio must not exceed 1:2.  A pizza dinner, popcorn snack, and light breakfast are included.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

