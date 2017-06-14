Lawsuit filed against Bevin, Beshear over law banning medical marijuana

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was at Congressional baseball practice when shots rang out and confirms he safe and unharmed.

At least two robberies targeting seniors happened on Monday morning in Highview.

On Tuesday, district leaders met at the VanHoose Education Center to answer questions about the "Males of Color Academy," which parents think is the kind of program the district needs right now.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul was also at the early morning practice.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Three Kentucky citizens have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear over the state’s law banning medical marijuana.

The suit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court on Wednesday by attorney Dan Canon, argues that Kentucky lags behind more than half of the country that allows patients suffering from chronic pain to use medical marijuana instead of “dangerous and addictive” opioid and other prescription drugs.

The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”

For the plaintiffs and others in Kentucky, conventional medicine does not work for them and cannabis, which does provide relief, is criminalized, causing an “unjust hardship," according to the suit.

Thousands of people in Kentucky are “left with the unconscionable choice to either live in permanent pain from their illness, risk taking highly addictive and proven deadly opioids … or live as criminals for their use of cannabis to treat their illnesses,” according to the suit.

By prohibiting the use of medical marijuana, the state is infringing on the right to privacy and preventing people from getting medicine that would treat their illness, the suit claims.

The plaintiffs include Dan Seum, who said he became addictive to narcotics after suffering a back injury. Seum is now using cannabis and because of that “no pain management doctor will treat him.”

“Mr. Seum is left with an impossible choice: Should he stop using cannabis and experience excruciating pain in order to explore the chance that another pain management option might be more effective? Or should he continue using cannabis, preventing him from receiving medical care from Kentucky doctors for the rest of his life?”

Plaintiff Amy Stalker endured “miserable side effects and astronomical medical debt” while trying to treat her bipolar disorder, which is now being managed by her use of cannabis, according to the lawsuit.

“She constantly worries that she will be arrested,” according to the suit. “Ms. Stalker is a patient in the majority of the country, but considered a criminal in her home state.”

And Danny Belcher is a Vietnam Veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and a spinal injury, who switched to using cannabis “because pharmaceutical drugs were ruining his quality of life,” the suit claims.

The suit argues that in addition to addictive and dangerous narcotics, tobacco and alcohol are also legal, despite numerous negative side-effects and thousands of related deaths each year.

“Cannabis, on the other hand, has no serious harmful side effects for patients who use it properly,” the lawsuit argues. “Even though cannabis is significantly less dangerous than prescription drugs prescribed by physicians every day, it somehow continues to be ranked as a Scheduled I controlled substance, inaccurately labeling it as being more dangerous than prescription drugs.”

Kentucky, according to the suit, has the third-highest opioid overdose death rate in the country while states that allow medical marijuana have seen a drop in drug abuse.

Citizens here are being incarcerated for marijuana use and medical researchers are prevented from studying the possible benefits of cannabis “even though it could help in the fight against Kentucky’s opioid epidemic.”

The suit is seeking a jury trial and an injunction allowing the plaintiffs to use medical marijuana.

This story will be updated.

