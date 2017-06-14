Michigan governor supports 2 charged in Flint water probe

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller used to be off limits

President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilled

E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says President Donald Trump has given him the authority to determine U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan.

Rep. Steve Scalise is known for his love of baseball and his home state of Louisiana.

President Donald Trump will make a statement about the shooting of a top House Republican.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee as momentum builds on Capitol Hill for a package of new Russia sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

Two Georgia inmates serving long prison sentences and who authorities say are "dangerous beyond description" overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

In the age of smartphones, social media and cyber hacking fears, the vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust and lonesomeness in attics and basements across the country.

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

(AP) -- Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expressing support for two high-ranking state officials who have been charged in the Flint water investigation.

Snyder says Nick Lyon and Dr. Eden Wells are presumed innocent and "will remain on duty" at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lyon, the head of the department, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man with Legionnaires' disease. He's accused of failing to alert the public about a Legionnaires' outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15. Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs.

Wells, Michigan's chief medical officer, is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to an investigator.

Flint used the Flint River for 18 months. The water wasn't properly treated, causing lead to leach from old pipes. Some experts have blamed the water for the Legionnaires' outbreak.

Five people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Michigan in an investigation of Flint's water crisis.

The others are people who were already facing charges in the state's investigation of how Flint's water system became poisoned with lead.

They are: Darnell Earley, who was Flint's emergency manager when the city used the Flint River; Howard Croft, who ran Flint's public works department; Liane Shekter Smith; and Stephen Busch. Shekter Smith and Busch were state environmental regulators.

Charges were read Wednesday in a Flint court. Lyon is the highest-ranking official to be charged in the state attorney general's investigation.

Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn't treat it to reduce corrosion.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.