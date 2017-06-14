Details emerging about alleged gunman in attack on GOP baseball practice

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- Details are emerging about the man identified as the gunman in the shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois, which is near St. Louis, Missouri. President Donald Trump says the gunman died from his injuries, but he did not identify him by name.

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as the gunman had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

Sanders released a statement on Twitter saying "he is `sickened by this despicable act." He says "Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Republican Representative Jeff Duncan says he suspects he spoke with the man who minutes later opened fire on the congressional baseball practice.

Duncan, of South Carolina, says he gave a description of the man to Alexandria police that "fits the picture that's being shown on TV."

Duncan says he was preparing to leave the baseball practice when the man approached him and asked: "Excuse me, sir, who's practicing today? Democrats or Republicans?"'

Duncan said he replied it was the Republican team, and the man thanked him and turned around. Nothing about the man "struck me as being out of the ordinary."

Duncan says he left the field at 7:02 a.m. and had no idea there had been a shooting. He said he has no doubt the man he spoke with was the shooter, based on photos he's seen.

