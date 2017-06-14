UPDATE: Four people hurt in shooting at San Francisco UPS facili - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Four people hurt in shooting at San Francisco UPS facility

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- A UPS spokesman says four people were hurt after a shooting that happened Wednesday at a package delivery facility in San Francisco.

Officials also say the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut says he believes the shooter "turned the gun on himself," but was unable to provide further details.

According to Gaut, the four victims were taken to a hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.

San Francisco Police went to the scene of the reported shooting at a UPS warehouse in the Portero Hill, which is near downtown San Francisco.

The gunman's name has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

