UPDATE: Four people, including gunman, dead after shooting at Sa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Four people, including gunman, dead after shooting at San Francisco UPS facility

Posted: Updated:

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- Four people, including a gunman, are dead after a shooting that happened at a UPS facility in San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Toney Chaplin says the three victims were UPS employees.

The shooting happened on Wednesday. Officials also say the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut says he believes the shooter "turned the gun on himself," but was unable to provide further details.

San Francisco Police went to the scene of the reported shooting at a UPS warehouse in the Portero Hill, which is near downtown San Francisco.

The gunman's name has not yet been released. Officials have not yet identified the victims in the attack.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

