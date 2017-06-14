Victim of fatal crash in Okolona identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim of fatal crash in Okolona identified

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim of a fatal crash in Okolona is identified as a Louisville man. 

The coroner's office says 36-year-old William Malin died on Monday evening, when his Jeep flipped on Shady Villa Drive near Poplar Level Road. 

Investigators said at the scene that the driver was reportedly trying to pass another car on the median of Poplar Level Road. The Jeep spun, hit a utility pole and ended up on its top. 

Power had to be restored to several restaurants and businesses in the area. 

