Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
Austin L. Dennis (Source: Kentucky State Police) Austin L. Dennis (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Anthony R. Tubolino (Source: Kentucky State Police) Anthony R. Tubolino (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Jacob F. Ruth (Source: Kentucky State Police) Jacob F. Ruth (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Tyler A. Hart (Source: Kentucky State Police) Tyler A. Hart (Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, in Murray, Kentucky, at 10 a.m. on June 3 to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Later that day, police arrested four suspects. According to the news release, 25-year-old Anthony R. Tubolino of Auburn, Kentucky, is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and third-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor. Tyler A. Hart, age 19, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy. Austin L. Dennis, age 21, of Monfordville, Kentucky, is charged with second-degree sodomy and Jacob F. Ruth, age 22, of Monfordville, Kentucky, is charged with second-degree sodomy.

Police say the four men were in Calloway County, Kentucky, in preparation for weekend deployment when the sexual assault occurred.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

