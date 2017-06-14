Shively Police arrest two for illegally living in child's playhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a child's playhouse on someone else's property without their permission.

According to arrest reports, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue, near Garrs Lane in Shively.

Police say they were called to that location after someone reported that a man and a woman were living in the playhouse. When officers arrived, they allegedly found 40-year-old Harry L. Pryor and 46-year-old Sheba S. Ashby, both with blood running from their hands from shooting up heroin.

Police say they both admitted to doing drugs just before officers arrived.

Pryor allegedly told officers that he was homeless after being kicked out of his house -and that he needed a place to stay.

"There was clothes laying out there in front of it, there were things hanging on the side, there were boards around it, I was like, ‘No this can’t happen," said Elviva Murphy, who lives next door and called police.

Police say Ashby had 10 used hypodermic needles in her purse.

"I’m over it. I mean, it just shouldn't be around here," Murphy said. "I am finding needles in my yard. There are kids that run around the neighborhood, and if my son was to step on one or anybody was to step on one, that’s just dangerous."

Both suspects were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excluding alcohol). Ashby was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

