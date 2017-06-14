Shively Police arrest two for illegally living in tree house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

According to arrest reports, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue, near Garrs Lane, in Shively.

Police say they were called to that location after someone reported that a man and a woman were living in the tree house.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found 40-year-old Harry L. Pryor and 46-year-old Sheba S. Ashby, both with blood running from their hands from shooting up heroin.

Police say they both admitted to doing so just before officers arrived.

Pryor allegedly told officers that he was homeless after being kicked out of his house -- and that he needed a place to stay.

Police say Ashby had 10 used hypodermic needles in her purse.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excluding alcohol). Ashby was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

