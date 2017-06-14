Louisville's 'Real Time Crime Center' helping officers crack cases

A member of Congress and his aides were shot early Wednesday morning, according to police in Alexandria, Virginia. Go here for live continuing coverage.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tracking down leads, making arrests and recovering guns and drugs.



The high-tech features of Louisville's "Real Time Crime Center" are helping police crack cases.



The center is located inside MetroSafe in downtown Louisville. It allows analysts to look at crimes as they're happening.



Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad gave an update Wednesday on how the center is helping police officers.

Inside the center, 11 analysts monitor a network of more than 200 state-of-the-art cameras that have been placed across the city. The analysts look for criminal activity and public safety concerns, and make sure police officers are aware of details before going into a situation.

Since the center opened two-and-a-half years ago, tips from analysts have led to about 100 arrests, the recovery of 30 stolen cars, as well as guns and drugs. The center also helps monitor ShotSpotter, Louisville's gunshot detection software, which launched two weeks ago.



"We were very fortunate to have an arrest within the first week. That was a combination of efforts from the ShotSpotter alert, an excellent beat officer and the Real Time Crime Center capturing the event on one of our cameras," said LMPD Major Josh Judah.



Chief Conrad says he plans to ask the city's Budget Committee for another supervisor for the center, because right now it only has one.

