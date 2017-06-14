Louisville's 'Real Time Crime Center' helping officers crack cas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's 'Real Time Crime Center' helping officers crack cases

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tracking down leads, making arrests and recovering guns and drugs.

The high-tech features of Louisville's "Real Time Crime Center" are helping police crack cases.

The center is located inside MetroSafe in downtown Louisville. It allows analysts to look at crimes as they're happening.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad gave an update Wednesday on how the center is helping police officers.

Inside the center, 11 analysts monitor a network of more than 200 state-of-the-art cameras that have been placed across the city. The analysts look for criminal activity and public safety concerns, and make sure police officers are aware of details before going into a situation.

Since the center opened two-and-a-half years ago, tips from analysts have led to about 100 arrests, the recovery of 30 stolen cars, as well as guns and drugs. The center also helps monitor ShotSpotter, Louisville's gunshot detection software, which launched two weeks ago.

"We were very fortunate to have an arrest within the first week. That was a combination of efforts from the ShotSpotter alert, an excellent beat officer and the Real Time Crime Center capturing the event on one of our cameras," said LMPD Major Josh Judah.

Chief Conrad says he plans to ask the city's Budget Committee for another supervisor for the center, because right now it only has one.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.