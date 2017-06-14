Hospital says Rep. Scalise in critical condition following surgery

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition, after being shot Wednesday morning at a GOP baseball practice.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. wrote on Twitter that "Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition." The second patient has not been identified. No other details were provided.

Scalise suffered a gunshot to the hip and underwent surgery. He was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker, identified as James. T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and later died.

Scalise's staff released a statement after the shooting saying Scalise is in "good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone" before going to surgery. He also praised the efforts of U. S. Capitol Police and other first responders.

Capitol Police officers who were in the security detail for Scalise exchanged gunfire with Hodgkinson. Two of the officers were wounded and both are expected to recover.

