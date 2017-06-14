Mayor Fischer wants more crime cameras for Louisville's most vio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Fischer wants more crime cameras for Louisville's most violent neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday the city needs more crime monitoring cameras in neighborhoods with recurring violent crime.

During a news conference at Louisville’s Real Time Crime Center on Wednesday, Fischer made a plea for funding for Kentucky Wired as a way to help fund more crime cameras in Louisville’s most violent neighborhoods.

“Where we have violence hot-spots, so to speak, we'd like to have more cameras in those areas,” Fischer said.

In his proposed budget, Fischer hopes to spend $5.4 million on a partnership with Kentucky Wired, which is adding fiber optic cable across Jefferson County. The plan calls for workers to lay cable in west Louisville along Broadway and further north in the Portland neighborhood. Those areas were not originally included in Kentucky Wired’s plan.

Kentucky Wired is a state-owned broadband network aimed at bringing faster connections at a lower cost across the Commonwealth.

Right now, if the city wanted to bring more cameras in the west end, it would come at a high cost, according to Fischer.

“If we jump on someone else’s fiber, it could cost $10,000 to $20,000 a year for one camera,” Fischer said.

The cameras would be monitored through LMPD’s Real Time Crime Center, which has been in operation for two and a half years.

“I get more compliments from officers about this center and the information it’s able to provide in real time and after the fact than I've gotten about anything else I've done in the past five years,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

This update to crime detection efforts via technology comes amid a rising rate of homicides throughout Louisville.

The budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year will be voted on by Metro Council next Thursday. 

