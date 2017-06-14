Mayor Fischer wants more crime cameras for Louisville's most violent neighborhoods

The limited information being released by the FBI about the investigation.

VIDEO: Trump says gunman in Congressional shooting has died from his injuries

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul was also at the early morning practice.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday the city needs more crime monitoring cameras in neighborhoods with recurring violent crime.

During a news conference at Louisville’s Real Time Crime Center on Wednesday, Fischer made a plea for funding for Kentucky Wired as a way to help fund more crime cameras in Louisville’s most violent neighborhoods.

“Where we have violence hot-spots, so to speak, we'd like to have more cameras in those areas,” Fischer said.

In his proposed budget, Fischer hopes to spend $5.4 million on a partnership with Kentucky Wired, which is adding fiber optic cable across Jefferson County. The plan calls for workers to lay cable in west Louisville along Broadway and further north in the Portland neighborhood. Those areas were not originally included in Kentucky Wired’s plan.

Kentucky Wired is a state-owned broadband network aimed at bringing faster connections at a lower cost across the Commonwealth.

Right now, if the city wanted to bring more cameras in the west end, it would come at a high cost, according to Fischer.

“If we jump on someone else’s fiber, it could cost $10,000 to $20,000 a year for one camera,” Fischer said.

The cameras would be monitored through LMPD’s Real Time Crime Center, which has been in operation for two and a half years.

“I get more compliments from officers about this center and the information it’s able to provide in real time and after the fact than I've gotten about anything else I've done in the past five years,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

This update to crime detection efforts via technology comes amid a rising rate of homicides throughout Louisville.

The budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year will be voted on by Metro Council next Thursday.

