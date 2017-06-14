Louisville councilman Dan Johnson apologizes after fondling allegation surfaces; will not seek re-election

The limited information being released by the FBI about the investigation.

VIDEO: Trump says gunman in Congressional shooting has died from his injuries

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul was also at the early morning practice.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council member has agreed to issue an apology -- and will not seek re-election -- after allegations surfaced that he grabbed a colleague's rear end during a public event.

According to a statement from the Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus, council member Dan Johnson will not be seeking re-election.

It stems, in part, from an incident that took place last week.

Metro Council members Jessica Green and Johnson stood side-by-side at Wyandotte Park last week at a public event with R&B singer Bryson Tiller. Few who were watching knew at the time that the relationship between the two Democratic city leaders was about to hit a sour note. As the community celebrated new basketball courts, Green says she posed for a picture with Johnson -- and he grabbed her rear end.

A letter alerted the Louisville Metro Council president to what had allegedly happened. In the letter, Green said she was, "Caught off guard, disgusted and at a complete loss of words."

Now, Johnson is apologizing.

"Councilman Johnson has written a personal apology to Councilwoman Green, acknowledging that 'none of this is a laughing matter' and agreeing to maintain personal boundaries," the statement from the Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus indicates.

"Councilman Johnson has made a written apology and an agreement to do certain things," said Louisville Metro Council president David Yates Wednesday afternoon.

The agreement also includes an apology to Erin Hinson, a legislative aide for councilwoman Angela Leet. She claimed last year Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot.

Johnson has also been banned from all GLI events because a staffer with the city's chamber of commerce complained he made lewd comments on a trip to Austin, Texas.

As part of the agreement, Johnson will also decline to seek re-election.

"Councilman Johnson will not seek reelection in 2018 and will leave his seat at the end of his current term, concluding a public career which began in 1992 with service on the Louisville Board of Aldermen and which included three terms on the Louisville Metro Council," the statement from the Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus reads.

He also has agreed to seek counseling.

Johnson would only speak to us by phone, maintaining that he only brushed Green by mistake.

"It was an accident, and I have apologized," Johnson said.

"Is there anything you want to say about these three allegations in succession?" asked WDRB's Gilbert Corsey, during the phone call.

"Sir, I'm not sure that has anything to do with this, and I'm not going to speak to that at all," said Johnson.

One thing the incident exposed is a lack of city law: Elected council members apparently are not protected by the same human resources policies as a normal city worker.

"As president of the metro council, I've created a work group to look at any deficiencies we have in our policies and procedures," Yates said.

"I've asked them to immediately go through and see what policies that the metro council has that may be lacking or deficient, and what authority we have to enforce that and what teeth we have to enforce," Yates said.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.