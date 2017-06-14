BOZICH | Kentucky's Nick Mingione knows Louisville, A&M, College World Series field

Kentucky coach Nick Mingione's baseball team played against Louisville, Texas A&M, Florida and LSU -- half the College World Series field.More >>
Kentucky coach Nick Mingione's baseball team played against Louisville, Texas A&M, Florida and LSU -- half the College World Series field.More >>
A projected win total for the Western Kentucky football team was not available in the first batch of numbers for the 2017 season. The WKU is now available.More >>
A projected win total for the Western Kentucky football team was not available in the first batch of numbers for the 2017 season. The WKU is now available.More >>
Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and Ballard outfielder Jo Adell are primed to set local baseball history in the MLB Free Agent Draft Monday night.More >>
Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and Ballard outfielder Jo Adell are primed to set local baseball history in the MLB Free Agent Draft Monday night.More >>
The Louisville players said they would not lose another Super Regional at home -- and they were right. U of L beat Kentucky, 6-2, to earn at trip to the 2017 College World Series in Omaha.More >>
The Louisville players said they would not lose another Super Regional at home -- and they were right. U of L beat Kentucky, 6-2, to earn at trip to the 2017 College World Series in Omaha.More >>
Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell saved his ace, Brendan McKay, and was rewarded Friday as Cade McClure stopped Kentucky in the Cards' 5-1 NCAA Super Regional win Friday.More >>
Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell saved his ace, Brendan McKay, and was rewarded Friday as Cade McClure stopped Kentucky in the Cards' 5-1 NCAA Super Regional win Friday.More >>
Baseball America announced Louisville's Brendan McKay was its national player of the year. And U of L coach Dan McDonnell said McKay will not start against UK Friday.More >>
Baseball America announced Louisville's Brendan McKay was its national player of the year. And U of L coach Dan McDonnell said McKay will not start against UK Friday.More >>
A coach whose team played Kentucky and Louisville this season gives 5 Keys to the Super Regional and makes the Cardinals a slight favorite to win.More >>
A coach whose team played Kentucky and Louisville this season gives 5 Keys to the Super Regional and makes the Cardinals a slight favorite to win.More >>
According to the RPI, the Kentucky vs. Louisville Super Regional has the two teams with the combined highest rankings still playing in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.More >>
According to the RPI, the Kentucky vs. Louisville Super Regional has the two teams with the combined highest rankings still playing in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.More >>