New Albany Floyd County Schools prepares to act fast in search for new superintendent

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- It wasn't that long ago that Dr. Bruce Hibbard was touting the moves the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation is making. 

"We are the first school district in southern Indiana to pass a construction referendum," Hibbard told a crowd in May. "Let's give ourselves a round of a applause."

On Tuesday night, we learned he won't be around to see the completion of those projects. Hibbard's resignation letter is now in the hands of the Board of School Trustees president. 

"He's going to be here until June 30," Rebecca Gardenour said.

After that, the southern Indiana leader of eight years will start a new gig near Indianapolis. He's been named the new superintendent of the Franklin Township Community School Corporation.

That district offered Hibbard $180,000 for the first of a three-year deal. 

But where does it all leave his current district? Gardenour wants to act fast. 

"Probably Friday we are going to talk to the board about possibly appointing an interim superintendent," she said.

A permanent replacement may not be in place by the time school starts at the end of July, but Gardenour hopes it's not long after that.

"It might take two or three months, but I do expect we'll get a lot of applications," she said.

Administrators applying will meet a tough list of requirements.

"We need somebody who has great communication skills and who is involved in the community and who will communicate to the board," Gardenour said. 

A focus on dual credits for college and the future are also musts.

"I think that's the way to go," Gardenour added. "That's the up-and-coming thing."

