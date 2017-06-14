New Albany Floyd County Schools prepares to act fast in search for new superintendent

The limited information being released by the FBI about the investigation.

VIDEO: Trump says gunman in Congressional shooting has died from his injuries

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul was also at the early morning practice.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- It wasn't that long ago that Dr. Bruce Hibbard was touting the moves the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation is making.

"We are the first school district in southern Indiana to pass a construction referendum," Hibbard told a crowd in May. "Let's give ourselves a round of a applause."

On Tuesday night, we learned he won't be around to see the completion of those projects. Hibbard's resignation letter is now in the hands of the Board of School Trustees president.

"He's going to be here until June 30," Rebecca Gardenour said.

After that, the southern Indiana leader of eight years will start a new gig near Indianapolis. He's been named the new superintendent of the Franklin Township Community School Corporation.

That district offered Hibbard $180,000 for the first of a three-year deal.

But where does it all leave his current district? Gardenour wants to act fast.

"Probably Friday we are going to talk to the board about possibly appointing an interim superintendent," she said.

A permanent replacement may not be in place by the time school starts at the end of July, but Gardenour hopes it's not long after that.

"It might take two or three months, but I do expect we'll get a lot of applications," she said.

Administrators applying will meet a tough list of requirements.

"We need somebody who has great communication skills and who is involved in the community and who will communicate to the board," Gardenour said.

A focus on dual credits for college and the future are also musts.

"I think that's the way to go," Gardenour added. "That's the up-and-coming thing."

