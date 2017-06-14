UK opens new Sports Medicine Research Institute to study athlete performance

The limited information being released by the FBI about the investigation.

VIDEO: Trump says gunman in Congressional shooting has died from his injuries

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul was also at the early morning practice.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

Athlete at the new Sports Medicine Research Institute at the University of Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Researchers are now making athletes faster and stronger at the University of Kentucky.

At a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, officials dedicated the new Sports Medicine Research Institute (SMRI) at the university in Lexington. UK officials say there is no other facility like it within 400 miles.

“This group is on the cutting edge of sports science, human performance,” UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said.

The 10,000-square-foot, state-of the-art facility will help researchers study strength, endurance, performance and injury risk for athletes.

"The technology is all high-tech, it's all brand new, state-of-the-art,” said Kelsey Picha, a SMRI Research Assistant.

A biomechanics lab can help researchers analyze motion using 14 cameras similar to the technology used to make video games and animated movies. Equipment shaped like a horse can even simulate the movements of jockeys. In the neurocognitive lab, researchers use virtual reality for concussion recovery.

"It isn't just rehabbing an injury for us, for our student athletes," Barnhart said. "It's about preventing injuries."

The technology and research will help prevent injuries for those college athletes, everyday Kentuckians and even some of our military servicemen and women. The facility was funded in part by a $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We're very excited, as I said, to have the access here at the University of Kentucky that our cadets can take advantage of,” said Troy Kenning, a major in the U.S. Air Force working for UK’s ROTC program.

In addition to the center in Lexington, researchers are working directly with the military in North Carolina at Camp Lejeune. The UK team works with MARSOC – The Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.