LMPD issues alert to find missing teen last seen in PRP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police issue an "Operation Return Home" alert for a missing teenager. 

The Operation Return Home release says 16-year-old Darius S. Reeves went missing on Saturday, June 10, 2017.  He was last seen on LeSabre Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park, which is off Dixie Highway near Bonnyville Boulevard. 

Reeves is described as 5'4" tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.  Police say he has told family that he may harm himself. 

If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

