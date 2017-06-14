Suspect charged with murder for June 2016 crash that killed Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is charged with murder after a crash killed a Louisville woman just over a year ago.

The crash happened at the I-265 southbound ramp leading to Dixie Highway on June 4, 2016.

At the time, police say a driver on the ramp lost control of his vehicle and rear-ended a second vehicle. The impact cased a chain reaction involving two additional vehicles.

As a result of the crash, Renee N. Lobb was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

Four additional people were injured, ranging from minor to serious. Three were transported to University Hospital and one was taken to Southwest.

On April 20 of this year, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Jeremy Wright on one count of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

According to the indictment, Wright's actions "caused the death of Renee Lobb" and were the cause of the crash. The indictment also alleges that Wright was driving while intoxicated by some type of substance.

Wright was taken into custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning, according to online jail records. According to a deputy commonwealth attorney, he was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning, but online court records indicate that first appearance has been delayed until June 19.

He is no longer at Louisville Metro Corrections, according to online records.

