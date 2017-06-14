Despite fire chief's disapproval, St. Matthews Council approves - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Despite fire chief's disapproval, St. Matthews Council approves speed humps on busy street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –The signs on Ridgeway Avenue in St. Matthews say 25 miles per hour, but residents who live on the street between Westport Road and Massie Avenue say drivers rarely abide by the speed limit.

“It's pretty bad,” Lisa Schrenger said. “And they just zoom.”

After nearly all the residents on Ridgeway signed a petition to get speed humps last year, St. Matthews City Council approved their installation at Tuesday night's council meeting.

“I don't like speed humps, but I'm kind of excited that they're going to come so that people won't … make us feel unsafe,” Schrenger said.

But Chief Bill Seng with St. Matthews Fire and Rescue said the speed humps are cause for another safety concern. Seng said each speed hump adds an additional 10 seconds to response time, and Ridgeway will eventually have three.

“In emergency service, time is critical," he said. "So anything that increases the time to get there ... fire doubles every 60 seconds ... and minutes count when you're trying to save lives with EMS."

City requirements also state speed humps should not be installed on streets near a fire station that serve as a primary response route.

Seng said Ridgeway has been used 28 times in the last six months. It's also 0.2 miles from the fire station. City officials, however. say the speed humps were still needed.

“With 85 percent of the cars speeding and 99 percent of the residents wanted it, you have to think of the safety of the kids in the neighborhood,” said St. Matthews City Councilman Tony Weiter.

“Hopefully it won't damage our equipment and hopefully it doesn't hurt patients that ought to come or property,” Seng added.

The speed humps are expected to be installed in the next three months.

