Power outage affects more than 6,000 New Albany residents - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Power outage affects more than 6,000 New Albany residents

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 6,000 Duke Energy customers in New Albany lost power Wednesday night.

The company said the outage stemmed from a failure at a substation and affected downtown and a few surrounding areas. Officials urged residents to use caution when driving in affected areas where traffic signals were out.

As of 11:30 p.m., more than 2,100 customers remained without power.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.