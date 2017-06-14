Local pastor tells Metro Council he will not obey a safety zone outside abortion clinic

A Louisville Metro Council member has agreed to issue an apology -- and will not seek re-election -- after allegations surfaced that he grabbed a colleague's rear end during a public event.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

The last place Darius S. Reeves was seen in Pleasure Ridge Park.

LMPD issues alert to find missing teen last seen in PRP

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive. On Wednesday, Metro Council heard discussions about a "safety zone" outside the EMW Clinic in downtown Louisville.

Supporters are fighting for a 20-foot buffer zone, something the ACLU recommends that would be 8-feet wide and stretch from the clinic's front door to the street.

Anti-abortion emotions boiled over at Metro Hall at the end of a Council Public Safety Committee meeting.

"Respect the unborn children," shouted local pastor Joseph Spurgeon. "Respect our free speech. We will not obey buffer zone laws!"

During Spurgeon's speech, he blamed violence in the west end on legal abortion. He was escorted out by police.

It happened after EMW Clinic supporters and volunteers asked council members for a "buffer zone."

"We ask only for a 20-foot safety zone at the entrance to the abortion clinic," Kate Cunningham told council members.

Cunningham said the zone will not obstruct free speech but will protect patients from hostile protesters.

"Protesters may gather 20 feet from the entrance and continue to yell loudly, harass women and hold up 2x4-foot signs depicting bloody fetuses," Cunningham said.

Last month, 11 protesters were arrested after trying to block the clinic's front doors.

"You typically see up to 40 people," said LMPD Maj. Eric Johnson, who currently assigns police officers to the clinic each Saturday. "It's much more aggressive."

"Being that we're in a free country still, I think everyone has to listen to their own heart, and think, 'What is the best way I can help babies and help mothers?'" said Margie Montgomery with Kentucky Right to Life.

It's a controversial issue, but Councilwoman Barbara-Sexton Smith said it comes down to safety.

"This is not a conversation about a Supreme Court ruling, Roe v. Wade," she said. "This is a conversation about the public safety of the folks in Jefferson County."

The proposed buffer zone is still in the early phases of discussion. A proposed ordinance has not been drafted yet. Council members say they will also explore additional options.

