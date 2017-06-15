Metro Council will discuss potential 20% rate hike for MSD custo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council will discuss potential 20% rate hike for MSD customers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday, the Louisville Metro Council will discuss the idea of a 20% rate hike for MSD customers. 

MSD is in the middle of an $850-million dollar, 20 year federal agreement to reduce sewage overflow into the river. 

Projects connected to the mandate have continued, but they tie up 2/3 of MSD's capital budget, meaning less money to make major repairs. 

In May, MSD approved the preliminary rate hike to pay for its operating budget and make repairs. 

For customers, the proposed hike would raise the average monthly bill by about $10.50. 

Some council members said they'd vote against such a steep hike. 

The rate hike measure is now in the hands of the Budget Committee. 

The proposal must pass the full Metro Council before it can be implemented.

The meeting takes place Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

