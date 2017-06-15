CRAWFORD | NCAA infractions report on Louisville violations to be released at 11 a.m. today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The NCAA will release its committee of infractions report on violations within the University of Louisville basketball program at 11 a.m. today. The committee held a hearing with Louisville officials eight weeks ago to hear arguments in the sex-for-recruits allegations made by Katina Powell in the summer of 2015.

At 11 a.m., the NCAA will announce any further sanctions facing the program or coach Rick Pitino. At noon, NCAA officials will answer media questions via teleconference. At 12:30, Louisville will hold a news conference with Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and acting president Greg Postel.

Below, a timeline of events in the investigation thus far.

----



August 2015 – The institution learned of allegations that Andre McGee, then men's basketball program assistant (2010-11 and 2011-12 academic years), director of basketball operations (2012-13 academic year through April 2014) and representative of the institution's athletics interests while a University of Missouri-Kansas City, assistant men's basketball coach (April through July 2014), arranged for the provision of alcohol and adult entertainment in Minardi Hall, a campus dormitory.



September 4, 2015 – The institution interviewed McGee.



Between September 4 and 9, 2015 – The institution reported to the NCAA enforcement staff that it received information related to the possible provision of impermissible inducements involving the men's basketball program, and the enforcement staff agreed to allow the institution to begin an independent inquiry into the possible violations.



September 9-11, 2015 – The institution interviewed numerous then men's basketball student-athletes and men's basketball noncoaching staff members.



September 28, 2015 – The institution provided the enforcement staff the results of its initial inquiry.



September 29, 2015 – The institution and enforcement staff began a joint investigation of possible violations of NCAA legislation involving McGee's provision of impermissible offers and inducements and extra benefits to men's basketball prospects and student-athletes.



October 2, 2015 -- The story broke publicly. Indianapolis Business Journal reported about the book it was publishing based upon Katina Powell’s allegations about the men’s basketball program, namely that she was paid in excess of $10,000 over the course of four years for providing women to stage strip parties and have sex with Louisville men’s basketball recruits and players.



October 6, 2015 -- Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said his office would take the allegations that Powell’s underage daughters were involved in illicit activity very seriously and would vigorously prosecute if it found evidence.



October 8, 2015 -- Former Louisville recruit Jaquan Lyle, now a player at Ohio State, confirmed the “gist” of Powell’s allegations in a report by CBS Sports. Speaking with WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners, Louisville coach Rick Pitino said he would not resign.



October 12, 2015 -- Pitino, speaking to a crowd at the program’s annual Tipoff Luncheon, announced that he would not attend ACC Media Day and said, “If there was any wrongdoing -- it’s a big if -- and if it happens, we’ll all own up to it, and do the best we can under adverse situations.”



October 15, 2015 -- Katina Powell hired Jeffersonville, Ind., attorney Larry Wilder.



October 20, 2015 -- Powell appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s Outside the Lines.



October 21, 2015 – The enforcement staff provided the institution a verbal notice of inquiry.



October 22, 2015 -- In a blog post at RickPitino.net, Pitino told fans, “I will not resign and let you down.”



October 23, 2015 – McGee resigned from UMKC.



October 26 and 27, 2015 – The institution and enforcement staff conducted the initial round of campus interviews at the institution.



October 30, 2015 -- The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office sent out grand jury subpoenas for those involved in the Louisville basketball scandal.



November 19, 2015 -- Bart McMahon, one of Powell’s attorneys, told WDRB that Powell met with NCAA investigators for five hours.



December 3, 2015 – The institution's police department communicated to the enforcement staff that it was conducting a criminal investigation related to the subject matter of the institution and enforcement staff's investigation.



February 5, 2016 -- University president James Ramsey announced a postseason ban from the 2016 NCAA Tournament, saying the school was satisfied that NCAA violations occurred.



February 10, 2016 – Scott Cox, McGee's attorney, informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not interview with the enforcement staff or provide telephone records while facing possible state or federal criminal charges.



April 6, 2016 – U of L announced further self-imposed sanctions, including scholarship reductions and a reduction of dates during which coaches would be allowed to recruit in the upcoming summer evaluation periods.



April 26, 2016 – The institution and NCAA enforcement staff interviewed Rick Pitino, head men's basketball coach.



May 20, 2016 – The enforcement staff requested Brandon Williams, former men's basketball program assistant, to provide copies of his cellular telephone records dated June 1 through September 30, 2014.



June 1, 2016 -- Cox informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not interview with the enforcement staff or provide requested telephone or bank records.



June 6, 2016 – The enforcement staff provided Williams a second written request for his telephone records.



June 30, 2016 – The enforcement staff provided Williams a third written request for his telephone records.



July 11, 2016 – The institution informed the enforcement staff that Williams communicated to it that he would not be providing the requested telephone records.



August 17, 2016 – The institution and enforcement staff interviewed Williams, and he refused to provide the enforcement staff with the requested records or execute a release to obtain his telephone records.



October 17, 2016 – The notice of allegations was sent to the president of the institution, Pitino, McGee and Williams.



January 12, 2017 – Cox submitted a letter stating that McGee was unable to respond to the notice of allegations due to a pending criminal investigation.



January 13, 2017 – Peter Ginsburg, Williams' attorney, requested an extension to submit Williams' response to the notice of allegations.



January 17, 2017 – The institution submitted its response to the notice of allegations.



January 17, 2017 – Pitino submitted his initial response to the notice of allegations.



January 30, 2017 – Williams submitted his initial response to the notice of allegations.



February 17, 2017 – Cox informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not participate in a prehearing conference at that time.



February 21, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with the institution.



February 22, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with Pitino.



February 23, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with Ginsburg on behalf of Williams.



March 17, 2017 – The enforcement staff submitted its reply and statement of the case to a hearing panel of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, the institution and involved individuals.



April 20, 2017 -- U of L appeared before the NCAA’s committee on infractions in an 11-hour hearing in Cincinnati.



May 23, 2017 – In his first news conference since the NCAA hearing, Pitino told reporters, “It was one of the most difficult days, and I don’t even want to relive any of it. . . . And I don’t mean that it went bad, it just was excruciating, long, tedious.”



May 25, 2017 – A grand jury refused to indict Katina Powell or Andre McGee for their actions in the Louisville basketball sex-for-recruits scandal.



June 15, 2017 – The NCAA committee on infractions issued its final report and announced sanctions against the men’s basketball program.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.