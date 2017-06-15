CRAWFORD | NCAA infractions report on Louisville violations to be released at 11 a.m. today

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.More >>
Ballard High School senior Jordon Adell became the first Jefferson County Public School player selected straight into the first round of the Major League Draft since 2001 on Monday.More >>
University of Louisville All-American Brendan McKay was taken higher than any player in school history in the Major League Draft on Monday night.More >>
Louisville's Brendan McKay could be the No. 1 pick in tonight's MLB Draft. You can count on two things: A calm exterior, and him spending the night with his teammates.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford shares five takeaways from Louisville's NCAA Super Regional series win over Kentucky.More >>
For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.More >>
An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.More >>
Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.More >>
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
What's at stake for the Louisville basketball program and coach Rick Pitino as the program meets with the NCAA Committee on Infractions? Everything.More >>
A long process concluded with a long day when the University of Louisville made its case to the NCAA committee on infractions. Now, it must wait to see if it faces additional punishment for violations in its men's basketball program.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel issued a brief statement Thursday evening after U of L officials met with the NCAA Committee on Infractions.More >>
Eric Crawford provides a timeline events from the NCAA on its investigation into the Louisville men's basketball sex-for-recruits scandal.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford answers questions about where the University of Louisville's case with the NCAA stands, and what's ahead.More >>
The NCAA response sets the stage for a hearing in front of the governing body’s committee on infractions that is likely to take place this summer.More >>
