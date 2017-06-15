Police say tenants stole stove once used in early KFC location by Col. Sanders family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is accused of stealing a stove valued at $3,000 and selling it for scrap.

Police say the stove once belonged to the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Col. Harland Sanders.

According to an arrest report, the stove was stolen on Dec. 8, 2014. That's when police say 39-year-old John Hall and an unnamed accomplice took the stove from a residence they were renting from the victim.

Police say the stove, which had once been used at one of the original KFC locations, was a gift from the Sanders family to the victim.

Police say the victim confronted Hall and his accomplice, and they admitted stealing the stove and scrapping it at ISA Recycling.

Hall was arrested on June 14. He's charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking. The status of his accomplice is unknown at this time.

