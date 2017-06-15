Frankfort man charged with murder after crash that killed 18-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen is dead after a crash in Franklin County -- and now a Frankfort man is charged with murder.

According to an arrest report, the crash happened early Wednesday morning on Bridgeport Benson Road in Franklin County.

When they arrived at the single-vehicle crash, just after 2:15 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff's deputies found that a 2000 Ford Expedition had left the road and hit a tree.

A female passenger -- a teenager -- who was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:03 a.m. According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 18-year-old Alyssa Hutcherson. On Thursday morning, the coroner's office told WDRB News that she appears to have died from injuries caused by the crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff says another teen passenger -- a 16-year-old girl -- was also injured and had to be taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She has since been treated and released.

Authorities say they also saw 29-year-old Austin Coleman Moore, standing in the middle of the road. He allegedly told officers that he had been driving the vehicle when it crashed.

According to the arrest report, he told them "the right side tire dropped off the roadway and then into the tree."

Authorities say they could smell "a strong odor of alcoholic beverage" coming from Moore, and that he had "red, bloodshot, watery eyes and dilated pupils." Moore allegedly admitted to having two alcoholic drinks and smoking marijuana prior to the crash.

At one point, when he appeared to be having difficulty performing balance tests, Moore allegedly told a deputy that the reason he couldn't perform them properly was due to a brain injury -- but the deputy says he said nothing about any kind of brain injury before he began the tests.

Moore refused to provide blood for a blood test, so officers had to obtain a search warrant before obtaining the blood a couple of hours later.

Moore was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

According to court documents, just two days before the crash, Moore had been charged with speeding 26 mph over the limit.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.