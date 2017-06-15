Weber Grilling Academy visits Louisville for Father's Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still looking for a a last minute activity for Dad? Weber Grill is partnering with Brownsboro Hardware & Paint with an idea this Father's Day weekend.

The Weber Mobile Grilling Academy hit the road and is in Louisville Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18. Grill masters will man the million dollar Weber semi truck to teach grilling classes and demos.

Professional chefs from Weber will offer samples on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well as a private class from 3 to 4 p.m. A french toast brunch class for Father's Day will be offered Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Room is limited. To register, call the store at (502) 897-1591

The cost is $20 per person. All the proceeds benefit Crusade for Children.

The semi will be in the parking lot of Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, located at 4858 Brownsboro Road in Louisville.

For more information, click here.

