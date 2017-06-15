Kentucky attorney general to hold off on suit against Bevin's executive order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney Andy Beshear said Thursday he will hold off on filing a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Gov. Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards.

Beshear announced last week his demand that Bevin rescind an executive order from June 2 dissolving and reorganizing several state education boards, saying it was "unconstitutional and unlawful" and gave him seven days to rescind his action.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, June 14, my office received notification from the governor that he intends to, at the very least, alter his executive order by Friday," Beshear said in a statement released Thursday.

"My hope is that the governor has reviewed the Constitution and Kentucky law, and has realized he does not have ‘absolute authority’ over independent state boards. I will wait until Friday, but I stand ready to defend the Constitution if the governor fails to abide by it."

This story will be updated.

