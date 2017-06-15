Kentucky attorney general to hold off on suit against Bevin's executive order

Kentucky Attorney Andy Beshear said Thursday he will hold off on filing a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Gov. Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards.More >>
Dozens of parents, students and community members gathered before the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday to rally against the district's firing of their longtime principal.More >>
The JCPS school board will hear a "detailed explanation" next week on the steps the district has taken since November on the plan to create a district-wide magnet school geared toward black male students.More >>
The JCPS school board is asking for an attorney general's opinion on whether a position being advertised by the state as part of an unprecedented management review of JCPS is needed as it investigates bargained contracts between the district and its unions.More >>
A longtime educator with Jefferson County Public Schools has been named the interim principal at Doss High School.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The smiles, the pride and the overwhelming sense of accomplishment -- and that's just coming from the teenagers wearing caps and gowns in their school colors.More >>
The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.More >>
