Kentucky attorney general to hold off on suit against Bevin's ex - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky attorney general to hold off on suit against Bevin's executive order

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney Andy Beshear said Thursday he will hold off on filing a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Gov. Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards.

Beshear announced last week his demand that Bevin rescind an executive order from June 2 dissolving and reorganizing several state education boards, saying it was "unconstitutional and unlawful" and gave him seven days to rescind his action.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, June 14, my office received notification from the governor that he intends to, at the very least, alter his executive order by Friday," Beshear said in a statement released Thursday.

"My hope is that the governor has reviewed the Constitution and Kentucky law, and has realized he does not have ‘absolute authority’ over independent state boards. I will wait until Friday, but I stand ready to defend the Constitution if the governor fails to abide by it."

This story will be updated.

Reporter Antoinette Konz can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.