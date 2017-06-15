May the best taco win at the Slow Food Taco Challenge at Resurfaced: The Liberty Build

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Second Annual Slow Food Taco Challenge happens on Saturday, June 17th from Noon to 4pm at ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, located at 319 S. Shelby Street.

This sustainable culinary competition will award $1000 in cash prizes in three categories for Best Taco, Best Vegetarian Taco, and Best Dip.

All items will feature local ingredients.

Admission is FREE with tastings for $3.

All proceeds will benefit Slow Food Bluegrass' School Garden Grant Program.

Participating restaurants include Wiltshire on Market, The Fat Lamb, Migo, The Kentucky Taco Company, Merle's Whiskey Kitchen, Waylon's Feed & Firewater and more.

The ReSurfaced movement is meant to illustrate the economic potential and benefit of activating currently unproductive spaces while creating a more vibrant downtown.

Slow Food Bluegrass is a local chapter of Slow Food International, an organization devoted to savoring and protecting the heritage and biodiversity of food, agriculture, and the rich culture of the table.

