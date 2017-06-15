Former Louisville Mayor Dave Armstrong dies at 75

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Mayor and Jefferson County Judge Executive Dave Armstrong has died.

The 75-year-old had been in declining health for some time, according to Andrew Melynkovich from the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Armstrong had served seven years as chairman of the PSC until his retirement in 2015. He also served two terms as Kentucky Attorney General.

Armstrong had been diagnosed several years ago with myasthenia gravis, which is a neuro muscular disease. Melynkovich says Armstrong's wife says he died early Thursday morning.

Current Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement remembering Armstrong as a man who dedicated his life to public service.

"Dave Armstrong was a true public servant, dedicating most of his life to the city and the state as a judge, mayor, county judge-executive and Attorney General. His dedication to public service ranks him among the greats in the history of our Commonwealth. "He had a vision for a vibrant downtown and passion for Louisville being a great place to live, work and play. And his dreams were realized. "Most importantly, he was a generous and loving husband, father and grandfather -- and a mentor to me and many others. Our entire community celebrates his legacy."

As mayor, Armstrong championed the merger of Jefferson County and the city of Louisville, and merger was passed near the end of his only term as mayor from 1999-2003.

He championed the revitalization of downtown and projects including Fourth Street Live! He was also a big supporter of the Louisville Extreme Park, which is named in his honor.

