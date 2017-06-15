Former Louisville Mayor Dave Armstrong dies at 75 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Louisville Mayor Dave Armstrong dies at 75

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Mayor and Jefferson County Judge Executive Dave Armstrong has died. 

The 75-year-old had been in declining health for some time, according to Andrew Melynkovich from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.  Armstrong had served seven years as chairman of the PSC until his retirement in 2015.  He also served two terms as Kentucky Attorney General. 

Armstrong had been diagnosed several years ago with myasthenia gravis, which is a neuro muscular disease.  Melynkovich says Armstrong's wife says he died early Thursday morning.

Current Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement remembering Armstrong as a man who dedicated his life to public service. 

 "Dave Armstrong was a true public servant, dedicating most of his life to the city and the state as a judge, mayor, county judge-executive and Attorney General. His dedication to public service ranks him among the greats in the history of our Commonwealth. 

"He had a vision for a vibrant downtown and passion for Louisville being a great place to live, work and play. And his dreams were realized.

"Most importantly, he was a generous and loving husband, father and grandfather -- and a mentor to me and many others. Our entire community celebrates his legacy."

As mayor, Armstrong championed the merger of Jefferson County and the city of Louisville, and merger was passed near the end of his only term as mayor from 1999-2003. 

He championed the revitalization of downtown and projects including Fourth Street Live!  He was also a big supporter of the Louisville Extreme Park, which is named in his honor. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.