BOZICH & CRAWFORD | Louisville must vacate victories, Pitino suspended in NCAA sanctions

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
Kentucky coach Nick Mingione's baseball team played against Louisville, Texas A&M, Florida and LSU -- half the College World Series field.More >>
A projected win total for the Western Kentucky football team was not available in the first batch of numbers for the 2017 season. The WKU is now available.More >>
Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and Ballard outfielder Jo Adell are primed to set local baseball history in the MLB Free Agent Draft Monday night.More >>
The Louisville players said they would not lose another Super Regional at home -- and they were right. U of L beat Kentucky, 6-2, to earn at trip to the 2017 College World Series in Omaha.More >>
Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell saved his ace, Brendan McKay, and was rewarded Friday as Cade McClure stopped Kentucky in the Cards' 5-1 NCAA Super Regional win Friday.More >>
Baseball America announced Louisville's Brendan McKay was its national player of the year. And U of L coach Dan McDonnell said McKay will not start against UK Friday.More >>
A coach whose team played Kentucky and Louisville this season gives 5 Keys to the Super Regional and makes the Cardinals a slight favorite to win.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
What's at stake for the Louisville basketball program and coach Rick Pitino as the program meets with the NCAA Committee on Infractions? Everything.More >>
A long process concluded with a long day when the University of Louisville made its case to the NCAA committee on infractions. Now, it must wait to see if it faces additional punishment for violations in its men's basketball program.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel issued a brief statement Thursday evening after U of L officials met with the NCAA Committee on Infractions.More >>
Eric Crawford provides a timeline events from the NCAA on its investigation into the Louisville men's basketball sex-for-recruits scandal.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford answers questions about where the University of Louisville's case with the NCAA stands, and what's ahead.More >>
