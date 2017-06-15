WATCH LIVE | University of Louisville news conference about NCAA sanctions at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE | University of Louisville news conference about NCAA - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is holding a news conference to talk about the NCAA infractions report on on the men's basketball program at 12:30 p.m. today..

The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games following its sex scandal investigation.

The governing body also placed the basketball program on four years' probation, vacated wins in which ineligible players participated and handed down a 10-year show-cause order for former basketball operations director Andre McGee.

The long-awaited announcement reiterated the NCAA's original view that Pitino should have known about McGee's activities with former escort Katina Powell. She alleged in a 2015 book that McGee had hired her and other escorts to strip and have sex with Louisville recruits and players.

