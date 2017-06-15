Authorities identify man shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs earlier this week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 27-year-old Raquan Adams. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Utah Avenue and Thornberry Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police say Adams was shot to death behind one of the apartment buildings. No one has been arrested.

Police at the scene stressed frustration with witnesses not coming forward to help solve the murder.

Neighbors said they always hear gunshots and describe the area as "terrifying" and "crime-ridden."

"I got robbed two blocks away in the church parking lot," said Bill Mercer. "I mean, what is going on? People need to get together and vote somebody in that's going to take care of this."

LMPD hasn't said what led up to the shooting, but neighbors fear violent crime is the result of drugs.

"It has to do with drugs or money, one of the two ... and that's what's wrong with the neighborhood right now," Mercer said.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

