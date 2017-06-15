Man who claims he was 'hearing voices' during fatal high-speed chase receives prison sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who claims he was "hearing voices" during a high-speed chase that killed another man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday morning.

Family members of both the perpetrator and the victim say they are heartbroken. Justin Beeler's mother says she's thankful the man who killed her son did not get probation.

Michael Nevins, age 46, has already been in jail for about two years, and a judge said he'll get credit for time served. It's for his involvement in a crash that happened back in 2014.

Police say Nevins and Beeler got into a fight outside of a liquor store where Nevins lied about being a police officer. According to court documents, the two then chased each other along Southern Parkway, going more than 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, Beeler lost control of his car, slammed into a tree. He died at the scene.

Nevins pleaded guilty to charges including wanton endangerment and impersonating a police officer. Court documents show Nevins was also using meth at the time. Nevins' attorney confirms he was using drugs and also says he was hearing voices during the time of the chase.

Beeler's mother and two brothers say they're happy Nevins got the maximum sentence.

"I miss Justin every single day of my life," said Joan Gilda, Beeler's mother. "Of course. He was just such a wonderful son and a very good man, but hearing the judge and the commonwealth attorney -- it was comforting."

A judge called Nevins a danger to the community and told him he needs to get help for his health issues.

Nevins' parents did not wish to comment on camera, but say they've lost a son in this situation too.

