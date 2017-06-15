U OF L INTERIM PRESIDENT: 'We will appeal'

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel says the university will appeal an NCAA requiring punishing the school for a sex scandal involving U of L recruits and players.

On Thursday morning, the NCAA suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games following its sex scandal investigation. The governing body also placed the basketball program on four years' probation, vacated wins in which ineligible players participated and handed down a 10-year show-cause order for former basketball operations director Andre McGee.

The NCAA says the University of Louisville men's basketball team has to give up its wins from 2010 through 2014 and its coach for five games over the recruits for sex scandal.

Immediately after the ruling was announced, Postel issued a statement to the media. The statement was also distributed via e-mail to University of Louisville alumni.

In his statement, Postel said the NCAA's Division I Committee on Infractions, "went beyond what we consider to be fair and reasonable." He also announced his intentions to appear the ruling.

The full text of Postel's statement is below:

Today, we received the ruling from the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Committee on Infractions in the case involving improper activities that took place in Billy Minardi Hall several years ago. The committee has accepted our self-imposed penalties and levied additional severe penalties that we believe are excessive. The entire UofL community is saddened by what took place. It never should have happened, and that is why the school acted to severely penalize itself in 2016. Today, however, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions went beyond what we consider to be fair and reasonable. We intend to appeal all aspects of the penalties. The person responsible for these activities, Andre McGee, long ago left the university, and he has yet to cooperate with investigating officials. We are disappointed that he was not cooperative. In contrast, UofL did cooperate. We wanted the NCAA Enforcement Staff to uncover what happened. We have been open and transparent throughout this process. The NCAA knew how seriously the university treated this matter from the beginning. Once we had the facts and recognized what took place, we did the right thing by taking responsibility and imposing severe penalties on ourselves. We believe the penalties imposed today are unfair to the UofL community and our current and former student-athletes, many of whom have already paid a heavy price for actions that did not involve them. This ruling is also unfair to Coach Pitino, who we believe could not have known about the illicit activities. This has been a very difficult period for UofL. I am confident that what happened here will never happen again. We have changed our recruitment procedures, imposed additional protections in the dorms and the staff has received additional training. It saddens me that these events took place. Nevertheless, the Committee on Infractions has gone too far and taken actions that are unwarranted. We will appeal.

